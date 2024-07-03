Putin flew to Kazakhstan, despite the warrant of the International Criminal Court. World leaders will be there

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has flown to Kazakhstan on a working trip, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant ordering the country to arrest him.

Interfax and a number of media reported on Putinʼs visit.

The head of the Russian Federation will take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, where, among other things, he is scheduled to meet with the President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping, the President of Turkey Recep Erdogan and the Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohbar.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Mongolia, Qatar and the UAE will also be present at the summit. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres may also arrive in Astana. The main program of the SCO summit will be held on Thursday, July 4.