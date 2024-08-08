General Staff: Russia has lost a plane, a helicopter and 1 140 military personnel over the past day

Over the past day, on August 7, Russia lost an airplane, a helicopter and 1 140 soldiers at the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, special forces of SBU shot down a Russian helicopter for the first time with the help of an FPV drone — it was probably its liquidation that was confirmed by the General Staff.

At the same time, in recent days there was no information in the media about the destruction of the Russian plane. Only on the night of August 3, Ukraine destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber at the Morozovsk airfield, which was then confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (known as GUR).

In addition, Russia lost two tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 36 artillery systems, four rocket salvo systems, four air defense systems, 81 UAV of operational-tactical level, three cruise missiles, 59 units of automobiles and 8 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.