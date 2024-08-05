A Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed at the Russian airfield “Morozovsk”

On August 3, an Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed at the “Morozovsk” airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Also, the warehouse of aviation weapons was completely destroyed. Traces of ammunition detonation are visible on satellite images. There are large areas of burnt land on and around the airfield.

Two more Russian planes of the same type were probably damaged by the wreckage — near the sides, tear gas from the explosions can be seen.

Four technical buildings and two hangars at the “Morozovsk” air base, located 265 kilometers from the front line, were also damaged.