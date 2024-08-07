The Electoral Commission of Moldova refused to register in the elections the pro-Russian bloc “Victory”

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Moldova denied the pro-Russian "Victory" bloc registration to participate in the presidential elections and in the referendum on joining the European Union (EU).

NewsMaker writes about it.

Seven members of the commission voted for the decision, one against. According to the Deputy Chairman of the CEC Pavel Postyk, the commission found several violations. They relate to the name of the block, methods of financing and other aspects.

According to the resolution of the CEC, registration of a block with a name similar to the name of another party is impossible. That is, the name of the block "Victory" is similar to the name of the party included in this block — Victorie. Attention was also drawn to the fact that the unconstitutional party "Shor" joined the bloc, and its leader Ilan Shor was sentenced to 15 years in Moldova. The "Victory" block can appeal the decision of the CEC in court.

The "Victory" block was created in April 2024 in Moscow. It included five parties under the control of pro-Russian politician Ilan Shor — the unconstitutional party “Shor”, “Chance”, “Revival”, “Alternative Rescue Force of Moldova” (FASM) and “Victorie”. The first congress of the bloc was held in Moscow.