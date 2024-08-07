Zelensky signed laws on the continuation of general mobilization and martial law

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft laws on the twelfth extension of the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine — from August 12 to November 9.

This is stated in the card of the draft law.

What does martial law mean?

Martial law is a special legal regime introduced in the country or in some of its localities in the event of armed aggression.

During martial law in the country, the freedom of movement of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of vehicles, may be restricted. A curfew is introduced.

They can also introduce compulsory labor, confiscate property for defense purposes with further compensation.

According to the law, during martial law, the authorities and the military command have the right to check documents, inspect things, baggage, cargo, transport and private property.

Also, peaceful gatherings, rallies, marches and demonstrations and other mass events may be prohibited in Ukraine.

What does general mobilization mean?

General mobilization gives the right to call up conscript citizens aged 18 to 60, if they have no legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

During martial law, conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions.