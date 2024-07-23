The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization until November 9

On July 23, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) extended martial law and general mobilization for 90 days — from August 12 to November 9.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

The decision was supported by 339 MPs.

Then the document must be signed by the president. Zheleznyak previously wrote that the signature is also expected today.

This is the 12th extension since February 24, 2022, when martial law and general mobilization were first declared.

What does martial law mean?

Martial law is a special legal regime introduced in the country or in some of its localities in the event of armed aggression.

During martial law in the country, the freedom of movement of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of vehicles, may be restricted. A curfew is introduced.

They can also introduce compulsory labor, confiscate property for defense needs with further compensation.

According to the law, during martial law, the authorities and the military command have the right to check documents, inspect things, baggage, cargo, transport and private property.

Also, peaceful gatherings, rallies, marches and demonstrations and other mass events may be prohibited in Ukraine.

What does general mobilization mean?

General mobilization gives the right to call up conscript citizens aged 18 to 60, if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

During martial law, conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions.