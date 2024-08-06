Rivne former military commissar Lutsyuk was sent to custody

The former head of the Rivne territorial recruit center (TRC) Serhii Lutsyuk was sent to custody without the right to bail.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

On August 2, the Rivne Court of Appeal allowed Lutsyuk to leave the pre-trial detention center on bail of almost half a million hryvnias due to "significant deterioration of his health" and a number of other reasons. However, on August 3, he was detained again and informed of the fourth suspicion — for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces. According to the investigation, he helped conscripts evade mobilization.

What preceded

Last year in July, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed Serhii Lutsyuk and Vitaliy Kozachuk, the heads of regional and district recruit centers in the Rivne region, who had hit a soldier.

The investigation established that Lutsyuk and Kozachuk learned that the driver of the rifle company was planning to report their violations while on duty. Because of this, they beat the man with a bat and recorded it on the phone. Officials also put the victim on his knees and forced him to beg for forgiveness.

Lutsyuk was accused of using violence against a subordinate, robbery and illegal enrichment — he was found to have real estate and land worth more than 46.6 million hryvnias.

During the search, Kozachuk was found eight bags with a white substance, which may be amphetamine, as well as paraphernalia for its use. He was detained and charged with illegal possession of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale, as well as aiding in the beating of a subordinate.