The ex-military commissar of Rivne Lutsyuk was released from the pre-trial detention center on bail. He was accused of beating a subordinate

The former head of the Rivne territorial recruit center (TRC), who is accused of beating a subordinate, illegal enrichment and other crimes, was released from the pretrial detention center on bail.

The press service of the Rivne Court of Appeal writes about it.

Lutsyuk asked to release him from custody due to "significant deterioration of his health" and to take into account that his eldest son is performing tasks in the war zone, and the younger one is only three years old. He also stated that he transferred 300 000 hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces.

The appeal overturned the previous decision to extend the arrest and set him a bail of 454 000 hryvnias.

At the same time, Lutsyuk was given a number of obligations:

not to leave the settlement in which he lives without the permission of the court;

to appear in court at the first request;

to notify the court about a change of place of residence and/or place of work;

to refrain from communicating with the victim and the second accused, ex-director of the Rivne TRC Vitaliy Kozachuk ;

; to deposit the foreign passport and other documents giving the right to leave and enter Ukraine.

What preceded

In July 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed Serhii Lutsyuk and Vitaliy Kozachuk, the heads of regional and district military committees in the Rivne region, who had beaten a soldier.

According to the investigation, Lutsyuk and Kozachuk learned that the driver of the rifle company plans to report their violations while on duty. Because of this, they beat the man with a bat and filmed it on the phone. Officials also put the victim on his knees and forced him to beg for forgiveness.

Lutsyuk was accused of using violence against a subordinate, robbery and illegal enrichment (we are talking about 52 million hryvnias).

During the search, Kozachuk was found eight bags with a white substance, which may be amphetamine, as well as paraphernalia for its use. He was detained and charged with illegal possession of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale, as well as aiding in the beating of a subordinate. He stayed in the pre-trial defence center until March 2024, when he was sent to house arrest.