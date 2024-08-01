A tender for the purchase of domestic FPV drones was announced for the first time in Ukraine

Ukraine announced a tender for the purchase of domestic FPV drones for the first time.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"This is the first purchase by the state through ʼProzorroʼ of Ukrainian drones, including super-technological FPV drones that use machine vision to target," he noted.

Fedorov explained that when using such drones, the pilot identifies the target, points the drone at it, and the drone attacks, even in the absence of signals. That is, even if the operator loses contact with the drone, he can complete the task himself.

Bidding will take place through the closed “Prozorro” module. All sensitive information is hidden. Manufacturers can apply for tenders by following the link.