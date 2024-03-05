The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense is purchasing 20 000 drones through Prozorro for the first time

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense will purchase 20 000 drones through the Prozorro system for the first time.

Thiswas reported by the press service of the ministry.

It is planned to purchase two types of copters — DJI Mavic 3E (15 thousand units) and DJI Mavic 3 Thermal with thermal imaging (5 thousand units). The total expected cost is almost 3 billion hryvnias (excluding VAT). Delivery date: until May 31, 2024.

Procurement will take place under a framework agreement, which will allow procurement to be carried out without disclosing sensitive information. Today, March 4, relevant announcements appeared in Prozorro.

2 billion 550 thousand hryvnias (without VAT) are pledged for 15 thousand DJI Mavic 3Es, and 989 081 667 hryvnias for 5 thousand DJI Mavic 3 Thermals.

"These tenders confirm our commitment to transparency and efficiency in defense procurement. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we get the best solutions for our country and our military," noted the director of the Defense Procurement Agency Maryna Bezrukova.