A military registration document with a QR code can now be created in “Diia”

The military registration document from the Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists can now be obtained on the “Diia” portal.

This was reported by the press services of the Ministry of Statistics and "Diia".

The document has a QR code, which is used to check the validity of the document and information from the "Oberih" register. The document will be created under the condition that all the necessary data about the person is in the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists.

How to create a document in "Diia":

to authorize on the “Diia” portal using a qualified electronic signature (QES);

select the service "Military registration document";

click "Submit an application";

sign the application with an electronic signature.

In ten minutes, the document will appear in the citizenʼs office on the portal.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs notes that an electronic document has the same legal force as a paper one. However, if necessary, it can be printed.

A military registration document with a QR code can also be obtained from Administrative Service Centers (ASC).