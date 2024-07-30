The court seized the property of brothers Medvedchuk and Kozak worth 400 million hryvnias

The court seized additional assets worth 400 million hryvnias belonging to Serhii Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak, the brothers of ex-MPs from the banned OPZZh Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

This was reported by SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The following were arrested:

production premises, a laboratory building and warehouses with a total area of more than 10 200 sq. m.;

land plot with an area of more than 7 hectares;

non-residential premises in Kyiv with an area of 167 sq. m.;

74 cars, 2 loaders, 4 excavators, a bulldozer and a motor grader.

Land plots for agricultural use, which were received free of charge by companies from one of the territorial communities of the Lviv region, were also seized. Significant deposits of gas were found in the bowels of the plots.

All these assets have already been handed over to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA).

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode