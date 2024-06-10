The brothers of the ex-MPs Medvedchuk and Kozak are suspected of not paying taxes for 75 million hryvnias

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) gathered evidence against Serhii Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak, brothers of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are suspected of treason.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

The investigation established that Serhii Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak were involved in financial frauds that harmed Ukraine during 2017-2023. We are talking about millions of hryvnias withdrawn illegally, due to which the state budget of Ukraine did not receive more than 75 million hryvnias in taxes.

Serhii Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak channeled unpaid taxes to finance Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

For the scheme, the participants used a Lviv company for the production of construction materials, which they managed as beneficial owners. The companyʼs top management did not account for part of the production and sold it illegally. The director and accountant of the company entered fake data into the financial reporting documentation. Their actions were qualified as official forgery.

On the basis of this evidence, Serhiy Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak were informed in absentia of the suspicion of tax evasion (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code).