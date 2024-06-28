The SBI handed over to ARMA the factory of the relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak worth $5 million

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed over the $5 million enterprise of the closest relatives of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

This is written by the press service of the DBR.

A brick factory in the Lviv region, the ultimate owners of which are the brothers Medvedchuk and Kozak, will be taken over by the state.

According to the investigation, the company evaded paying taxes for years, instead the profits went to finance Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

The companyʼs property will also become state property: four off-road vehicles, two excavators, a tractor, forklifts, land plots with an area of more than 10 hectares, non-residential premises with an area of more than 31 000 m².

In addition, they seized the property of brothers Medvedchuk and Kozak, which they managed to transfer to their next of kin or proxies.

In particular, in April 2022, Taras Kozakʼs brother, upon learning that the SBI was conducting an investigation, concluded 30 purchase and sale agreements and four property donation agreements worth $3.5 million. For his mother, he transferred 4 apartments in Kyiv, an apartment in Lviv and a house in Sambir area, two plots of land with an area of almost 0.5 hectares.

The common-law wife of Kozakʼs brother became the owner of two apartments, two parking lots and a non-residential premises in Lviv. Three more houses in Lviv and three plots of land became the property of relatives.

The procedure for transferring the specified property to ARMA is ongoing.