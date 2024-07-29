News

Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Leopard tanks entered there


Liza Brovko


Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Leopard 1 A5 tanks entered there, which Berlin handed over together with Copenhagen.

Here are the contents of the new package:

  • eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks (Germany transferred together with Denmark);
  • 21 thousand shells for the Gepard air defense system;
  • ten surface drones;
  • two Bergepanzer repair and evacuation armored vehicles;
  • ten ground radars;
  • 24.8 thousand helmets;
  • one field hospital.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed over Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles and much more to the Ukrainian army.