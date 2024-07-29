Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Leopard tanks entered there

Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Leopard 1 A5 tanks entered there, which Berlin handed over together with Copenhagen.
Here are the contents of the new package:
- eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks (Germany transferred together with Denmark);
- 21 thousand shells for the Gepard air defense system;
- ten surface drones;
- two Bergepanzer repair and evacuation armored vehicles;
- ten ground radars;
- 24.8 thousand helmets;
- one field hospital.
Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed over Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles and much more to the Ukrainian army.
- In early July, Ukraine received the third Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex from Germany.