Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Leopard tanks entered there

Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Leopard 1 A5 tanks entered there, which Berlin handed over together with Copenhagen.

Here are the contents of the new package:

eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks (Germany transferred together with Denmark);

21 thousand shells for the Gepard air defense system;

ten surface drones;

two Bergepanzer repair and evacuation armored vehicles;

ten ground radars;

24.8 thousand helmets;

one field hospital.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed over Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles and much more to the Ukrainian army.