Germany handed over the third Patriot air defense system to Kyiv. It is already in Ukraine

The third Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex from Germany, which was promised to Kyiv in mid-June, has already arrived in Ukraine.

The German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger informed X about this.

"It [Patriot] will strengthen the protection of the population and the countryʼs infrastructure against aircraft, drones and missiles. In recent months, the Ukrainian crew of the system has successfully undergone appropriate training in Germany," Martin Jäger wrote.

The German government did not officially announce the transfer of the third Patriot air defense system. The latest military aid package announced on June 14 included the IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile system and the IRIS-T SLS short-range air defense system, while the Patriot was expected later.