Air defense, HIMARS and armored vehicles. Germany informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German government has informed about the transfer of another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes a significant amount of armored vehicles, as well as air defense equipment.

This is what is being transmitted:

10 Leopard 1A1 tanks and ammunition for them;

20 tracked Marder infantry vehicles and ammunition;

the IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile system;

IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile complex;

3 HIMARS reactive artillery systems;

2 Dachs armored engineering vehicles;

armored repair and evacuation vehicle Bergepanzer 2 and spare parts;

4 Wisent 1 demining machines with spare parts;

2 BEAVER bridge paver with spare parts;

16 Mercedes-Benz Zetros gas stations;

4 systems of sensors and jammers against drones;

3 protection systems for AMPS helicopters;

rescue boats;

21,000 155 mm caliber ammunition, 128 smoke/lighting projectiles of the same caliber;

means for disposal of explosive objects;

100 Haenel CR308 rifles, 85 Haenel HLR338 sniper rifles, 100 Haenel MK556 assault rifles;

4 million cartridges for small arms;

100 night vision devices.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that in the coming weeks and months, Germany will transfer to Ukraine the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T and Gepard installations, as well as missiles and ammunition. The Patriot system and Gepard anti-aircraft guns are still being prepared for transfer. Ukraine will receive the third Patriot system from Germany, then Germany will not be able to transfer such air defense systems, as German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.