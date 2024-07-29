The USA announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million

The US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance for Ukraine worth up to $200 million under the Special Presidential Powers Program.

This was announced by the US Ministry of Defense.

The package will include missiles for air defense systems, ammunition for jet systems and artillery, as well as anti-tank missiles.

In addition, the US will also provide $1.5 billion in long-term support through the Ukraine Security Initiative Fund. These funds will be used to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense, long-range, anti-tank equipment, as well as maintenance and repair of military equipment provided by the United States.

In particular, the new aid package included:

ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;

short- and medium-range air defense projectiles;

RIM-7 anti-aircraft missiles;

equipment for electronic warfare;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

120 mm caliber mortar shells;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

small arms;

explosives, equipment, ammunition for detonation;

secure communication systems;

spare parts, maintenance, repair of military equipment and others.

The most recent US aid package was announced on July 11, and was valued at $225 million. It contains a Patriot air defense battery, as well as anti-aircraft (NASAMS, Stinger) and anti-tank (TOW) missiles, ammunition for HIMARS and other weapons.