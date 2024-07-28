Tennis player Dayana Yastremska defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi in the first round of the Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi in the first round of the 2024 Olympic Games.
The match lasted two hours. Yastremska beat Laura Pigossi in three sets with a score of 6:3, 5:7, 0:6.
This was the second meeting of the athletes. In 2022, Yastremska lost to Pigossa on the clay courts of the WTA 250 competition in Bogotá.
Next, the Ukrainian will compete against the Colombian Camila Osorio.
- Yastremska became the third Ukrainian woman to advance to the second round of the 2024 Olympics in tennis, along with Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.
- The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. This year, Ukraine has the smallest representation in the history of the country — only 139 athletes, if you take into account the withdrawal of tennis player Angelina Kalinina due to illness. In terms of sports, Ukrainians are best represented in athletics — there are as many as 25 athletes. In weightlifting and badminton — only one each.