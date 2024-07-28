Tennis player Dayana Yastremska defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi in the first round of the Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi in the first round of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The match lasted two hours. Yastremska beat Laura Pigossi in three sets with a score of 6:3, 5:7, 0:6.

This was the second meeting of the athletes. In 2022, Yastremska lost to Pigossa on the clay courts of the WTA 250 competition in Bogotá.

Next, the Ukrainian will compete against the Colombian Camila Osorio.