Tennis player Elina Svitolina won her first victory at the Olympics — defeated the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (WTA #31) confidently defeated Japanese Moyuka Uchijima (WTA #66) in two sets. The score is 6:2 and 6:1.

The match lasted 1 hour and 2 minutes. The game did not start in Elinaʼs favor — the first break point with a score of 1:1 was for the Japanese woman. However, Svitolina quickly managed to take the match under her control and win.

In the next round, Svitolina will play against the winner of the Jessica Pegula (USA) — Victoria Golub (Switzerland) pair.