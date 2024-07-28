Tennis player Elina Svitolina won her first victory at the Olympics — defeated the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (WTA #31) confidently defeated Japanese Moyuka Uchijima (WTA #66) in two sets. The score is 6:2 and 6:1.
The match lasted 1 hour and 2 minutes. The game did not start in Elinaʼs favor — the first break point with a score of 1:1 was for the Japanese woman. However, Svitolina quickly managed to take the match under her control and win.
In the next round, Svitolina will play against the winner of the Jessica Pegula (USA) — Victoria Golub (Switzerland) pair.
- The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. This year, Ukraine has the smallest representation in the history of the state — only 139 athletes, if we take into account the withdrawal of tennis player Angelina Kalinina due to illness. In terms of sports, Ukrainians are best represented in athletics — there are as many as 25 athletes. In weightlifting and badminton — only one each.