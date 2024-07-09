140 athletes from Ukraine will go to the 2024 Olympic Games. This is the smallest representation in the history of the state

Only 140 athletes from Ukraine will go to this yearʼs Olympic Games in Paris. This will be the smallest representation in the history of Ukraine at the Olympics.

This was stated by the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) Vadym Hutzait at a press conference, the sports publication Champion reports.

"To date, we have a total of 124 licenses. These are 140 athletes who will participate in the Olympic Games. We have already finished our selection for the Olympic Games, Ukraine finally has 124 licenses," Hutzait said.

Therefore, Ukraine will have the smallest representation at the Olympic Games in its history. Ukraineʼs previous worst performance was in Tokyo in 2021 — 155 athletes.

The day before, on July 8, Ukraine already submitted an application to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about the team composition.

The NOC president informed that Ukraine will be represented at the Olympics in almost all sports. Also, for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, the Ukrainian national football team will perform at the Olympics.

Quantitative composition of Ukraine at the 2024 Olympics by sports:

athletics — 25;

football — 18;

diving — 9;

rowing (kayaking and canoeing, slalom rowing) — 9;

wrestling (freestyle and Greco-Roman) — 9;

rhythmic gymnastics — 6;

academic rowing — 6;

sports gymnastics — 6;

tennis — 6;

shooting (ball and bench) — 6;

fencing — 6;

swimming — 5;

judo — 5;

cycling (highway + mountain bike) — 4;

boxing — 3;

breaking — 3;

modern pentathlon — 3;

table tennis — 3;

rock climbing — 2;

artistic swimming — 2;

archery — 2;

badminton — 1;

weightlifting — 1.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.