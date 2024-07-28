At night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed the Kh-59 missile and seven of the eight Shahed drones

At night, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed one Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 attack drones out of eight launched by Russia over Ukraine.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of July 28, 2024, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and eight Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 drones. Almost all air targets were destroyed in Odesa.