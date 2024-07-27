A teenager was killed and 12 people were injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian shelling

On July 27, the Russian army hit the center of Glukhov in the Sumy Oblast with rocket launchers, killing a teenager.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Prosecutorʼs Office of Sumy Oblast.

The attack happened around 12:40. A 16-year-old boy died of his injuries in the hospital, 12 people were injured, including six children.

Apartment buildings and private houses, an educational institution, a shop, and cars were also damaged.

The prosecutorʼs office began an investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).