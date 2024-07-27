A laboratory will be opened in Ukraine to determine the quality of tourniquets

A special laboratory will be opened in Ukraine to determine the quality of tourniquets.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov at the first international medical congress on military medicine and mental health.

Speaking about plans in the field of medical support for Ukrainian soldiers, Umyerov announced the opening of a special laboratory to determine the quality of tourniquets.

"Laboratory for determining the quality of tourniquets. We are opening a special laboratory that will check and certify tourniquets," the minister said.

He emphasized that this will ensure the high quality and reliability of these important medical devices.

Why is this important?

Tourniquets are one of the best ways to stop bleeding on the battlefield. Low-quality tourniquets threaten the lives of soldiers: in laboratory conditions, they can stop blood and not tear, but fail during combat operations.

There are no quality standards for tourniquets in Ukraine yet. Last year, the Ministry of Defense created a department to develop them, and the Ministry of Health wrote a draft of the requirements for the products.

"Babel" analyzed which tourniquets were purchased by the National Guard, rescuers and law enforcement officers from January 2023 to May 2024. It turned out that more than 33 thousand of them were unreliable.