Fighters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense hit three helicopters of the Russian army on the territory of the Moscow and Samara regions.

"Babel" was told about this by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

On July 21, around three oʼclock in the morning, on the territory of the helicopter construction center named after Mil and Kamov (Tomilino village, Moscow region), the GUR staged a sabotage. Its result was the destruction of Russian Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters.

This helicopter building center specializes in the development, production and repair of helicopters (Mi and KA lines), as well as other rotorcraft.

The enterprise includes two research and design bureaus, experimental production, as well as an experimental research complex and a testing center.

In addition, on July 24, as a result of sabotage , a Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter was destroyed on the territory of the airfield of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Kryazh" in the city of Samara.

"Information about the fire as a result of explosions at the enterprise caused widespread publicity among the residents of the Moscow region. However, the Russian authorities, as always, hide the facts of their own negligence from the Russian population," says the interlocutor.