”Babel” sources: GUR drones hit a TU-22M3 bomber at the “Olenya” airfield

Ukrainian intelligence drones struck a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bomber at the Olenia airfield in the Russian Federation.

This was confirmed to "Babel" by sources in the GUR.

"Olenya" airport is located in the Murmansk region, 1,800 km from Ukraine. It is from there that Russian strategic aviation regularly takes off for cruise missile strikes on Ukraine.

The main armament of the Tu-22M3 is the Kh-22N anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile. Russia has used Tu-22M3 bombers in Syria, Afghanistan, Chechnya and Georgia, and now in the war against Ukraine.

The drones also attacked the Diaghilev airfield in the Ryazan region, where they also targeted an oil refinery.

These attacks were previously reported by local Telegram channels. Eyewitnesses say that the first explosions on the territory of the military airfield in Diaghilev rang out around six in the morning, the sounds of at least three explosions were heard.

The 43rd center for combat use and retraining of flight personnel is located at this airfield. Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL and Il-78 aircraft are based there, and an aircraft repair plant is located there.

There were also explosions at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, where Russian strategic aviation is based. In local publications, they write that the Russian air defense system tried to shoot down the UAV, but characteristic explosions of "arrivals" were heard.

From "Engels" to the front line in Ukraine — approximately 800 kilometers, from "Diaghilev" — almost 600.

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the work of air defense in the Belgorod, Ryazan and Saratov regions and announced the "liquidation" of three drones. The Russian agency is silent about the Murmansk region in its reports.