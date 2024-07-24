In Odesa, a man did not stop his car at the request of the representatives of the territorial recruit center and injured one of them

The Odesa Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) reported the incident in Khadzhibeisky district of Odesa. There, the man did not stop the car at the request of the representatived of the TRC and injured a soldier.

According to the institution, the driver of the car continued driving, despite the legal demands of the alert group, which consists of military personnel of the TRC and police officers, to show documents. Because of this, the injured soldier, who after combat wounds at the front is serving in the TRC.

The victim testified. The leadership of the Odesa TRC, as the press service writes, monitors the situation and considers this attitude towards the military unacceptable.

A month ago, a similar incident took place in the Prymorsky district of Odesa — a driver drove two employees of the TRC on the hood of a car.

As reported in the press service, a preventive measure of two months in custody was chosen for the man who injured the military personnel of the TRC with his car. The investigation is ongoing.