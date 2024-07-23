Bulgaria has surplus ammunition and is ready to send it to Ukraine, but under certain conditions

After an audit of its military warehouses, Bulgaria discovered surplus stocks of ammunition and is ready to offer them to Ukraine, but wants monetary compensation for this.

This was announced by the Acting Minister of Defense of Bulgaria, Atanas Zapryanov, BNR reports.

He made it clear that the shells can be transferred to Ukraine only if the allies compensate them — according to an agreement similar to the one that was in effect during the transfer of the previous two announced packages of military aid. However, Zapryanov did not specify what kind of ammunition it was — for artillery or other weapons. He described them as munitions of "certain types." He also did not announce their number.

Zapryanov noted that the Bulgarian government has yet to make a decision, and then coordinate actions and logistics with allies and Ukraine.