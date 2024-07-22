All 50 heads of the Democratic Party have endorsed Kamala Harris. $47 million has already been donated to her campaign

The leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.

Reuters writes about it.

The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden declared he stand down of the presidential race.

"Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy," said the president of the Association of State Democratic Committees Ken Martin.

At the same time, Reuters notes that former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama did not announce their support, although both praised Biden for his decision.

The agency also added that representatives of the Harris campaign and her allies have already made hundreds of calls on her behalf, urging delegates at the Democratic convention next month to join her nomination for the presidency.

In addition, after the announcement of Bidenʼs withdrawal from the race, Americans collected $46.7 million for Harrisʼ election campaign. This was reported by ActBlue, an online fundraising platform for the Democratic Party.

“This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election,” ActBlue noted.

AP writes that the Biden campaign and related groups previously had about $96 million in cash. The Republican National Convention, by contrast, reported a campaign fund of $102 million.

Presidential elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the countryʼs history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become the Republican candidate, and the Democratic National Convention will be held on August 19-22 in Chicago. There, the party will nominate its candidate in the elections.

After an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, 81-year-old Joe Biden faced a wide wave of criticism. The media wrote that he was too old for the presidency. On July 3, CNN wrote that some of the leaders of the US Democratic Party want Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election. A member of the House of Representatives Lloyd Doggett was the first to publicly make such a call. House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called on Biden to stand back of the race.

On July 21, Biden officially declared that he stand back of the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.