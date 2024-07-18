Schemes: The family of ex-deputy secretary of the National Security Council Hladkovsky is building a new villa in a Spanish resort

The family of the wanted ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky is building a new villa in a resort region of Spain.

This is stated in the investigation of the program Schemes (the project of Radio Liberty).

Journalists found out that the Spanish firm Bilderberg Consulting Financiero, which is owned by 28-year-old Mykhailo Hladkovsky — one of the sons of Oleh Hladkovsky — in April 2022 purchased a plot of land in the elite settlement of La Zagaleta in the province of Malaga on the southern coast of Spain.

Journalists reported back in 2016 that Hladkovsky Sr. has another villa in this province. The new plot is 15 minutes away by car, and its area is 4 328 m².

According to the announcements, the price for a plot of similar area with the design of a villa can reach €2.5 million. Moreover, another €4.5 million can be spent on the construction itself.

On the satellite images, you can see that the construction of the building is currently underway on the territory — a construction crane and the foundation of the future estate are visible. It will probably be a multi-level villa. Judging by the satellite photo, construction work most likely began there in June 2022.

The source of funds for the land plot could be, among other things, a loan from Bilderberg Consulting Financiero from a business directly related to the Hladkovsky family, which is mentioned in the financial report of the Spanish firm. This is €2 million provided in 2022 by the Viennese company Bogdan Holding GmbH. Oleh Hladkovsky himself owns it through a chain of two other firms. He also indicated these companies in his declarations.