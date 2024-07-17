New weather records were set in Kyiv

The day before, on July 16, the maximum air temperature in Kyiv was the highest during observations for this date and reached 36.0 °C, which exceeded the previous record of 1931 by 0.2 °C.

The new temperature record was recorded by the weather station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.

At the same time, the maximum wind speed reached a record for that day of 21 meters per second, which is one meter per second more than the previous maximum value registered in 1964.

The record was also set by the temperature of the water in the Dniepro River in the capital.

On July 16, the maximum water temperature in the Dnipro reached 29.0 °С, according to data from observations of the Kyiv hydrological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory. The new record exceeded the previous maximum recorded on July 22, 2010 by 0.4 °С.