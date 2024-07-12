”We discussed ways to achieve peace.” Orban met with Trump after visiting Russia and China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. They discussed "ways to achieve peace."

Orban posted X photo with Trump on the social network and signed it "Peace Mission 5.0". He made a similar signature during his visit to Beijing, where together with the head of the Peopleʼs Republic of China, he discussed the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine and its "peaceful settlement".

“It was an honor to meet President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to achieve peace. The good news of the day is that he is going to fix this problem!” Orban wrote.

Donald Trump thanked the Prime Minister of Hungary for the meeting on his TruthSocial social network.

"Peace must come as soon as possible. Too many people died in a war that should not have started!” Trump wrote.

Details of the meeting are not disclosed. But Orbán and Trump are longtime allies. In March 2024, they met, when Orbán called on Trump to become president again to "restore peace". The day before, Bloomberg wrote that the new meeting could increase fears that Orbán is working as a "mediator" between Putin and Trump, although it was probably more informal.

Orbanʼs "peace tour"

On July 2, Orban came to Kyiv, where he held talks with Zelenskyy. It was his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. During the meeting, Orban called the war an invasion of Russia, but asked Zelenskyy for a ceasefire.

Already on July 5, Orban came to Moscow and met with the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. One of the key topics of the meeting was the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine and its "peaceful settlement". Orban himself called his trip a "peace mission."

And already on July 8, Orban came to China. On the same day, Zelensky said that he did not know that Orban would go to Moscow after Kyiv. He noted that Orban cannot be a mediator in the issue of ending the war — such a role can be played by the USA, China and the collective EU, that is, forces that are able to restrain Russia economically and militarily.