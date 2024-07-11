Bloomberg: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet with Trump after the NATO summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former US President Donald Trump will meet on July 11, after the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing familiar sources.

This meeting will take place almost immediately after Orbanʼs meeting with the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping — for these visits he was criticized in the European Union. Bloomberg writes that this meeting may increase fears that Orbán is working as a "mediator" between Putin and Trump.

However, according to the publicationʼs sources, todayʼs visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister will be rather an informal meeting. He will go to Trumpʼs Mar-a-Lago residence. As one of Bloombergʼs interlocutors reported, Trump did not ask Orban to lay the groundwork for any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Viktor Orbán is a longtime ally of Donald Trump. And Trump himself often spoke positively about the Hungarian prime minister at rallies and in speeches after he left the White House. In March 2024, they met, when Orbán called on Trump to become president again to "restore peace".

Orbanʼs "peace tour"

On July 2, Orban came to Kyiv, where he held talks with Zelenskyi. It was his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. During the meeting, Orban called the war an invasion of Russia, but asked Zelenskyy for a ceasefire.

Already on July 5, Orban came to Moscow and met with the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. One of the key topics of the meeting was the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine and its "peaceful settlement". Orban himself called his trip a "peace mission".

And already on July 8, Orban came to China as part of his "peace mission". On the same day, Zelenskyy said that he did not know that Orban would go to Moscow after Kyiv. He noted that Orban cannot be a mediator in the issue of ending the war — such a role can be played by the USA, China and the collective EU, that is, forces that are able to restrain Russia economically and militarily.