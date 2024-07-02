Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrived in Kyiv

On July 2, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by the head of Orbanʼs press service Bertalan Havasi, Index and Nepszava report.

Khavasi noted that Orban will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He called the most important topic of discussion "the possibility of creating peace."

Also, according to him, Orban and Zelensky will discuss current issues of Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

The source of The Guardian reported that the plans for the trip were agreed upon after lengthy negotiations on the issue of the rights of the Hungarian-speaking minority in Ukraine.

"The premise of the meeting was to resolve the issue of citizenship. An agreement was reached in recent weeks. They will be able to announce it as a success," said an interlocutor in Budapest.

Orban did not visit Ukraine either during the term of office of Volodymyr Zelensky or during the previous president Petro Poroshenko. The last time Orban came to Kyiv was in 2012 for meetings with then-President Viktor Yanukovych.