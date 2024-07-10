New Zealand allocates a new $9.8 million aid package to Ukraine

New Zealand allocates 16 million New Zealand dollars in aid to Ukraine — thatʼs about $9.8 million.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko.

The aid was announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. About $3.6 million will be allocated for military aid, and $6.1 million for humanitarian aid.

As part of military aid, New Zealand will allocate $2.45 million to the Drone Coalition led by Great Britain and Latvia, and $1.2 million to Ukraineʼs military medical needs.