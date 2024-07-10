Russia attacked Odesaʼs port infrastructure with missiles — two people were killed

On the night of July 10, the Russian military hit the port infrastructure of Odesa with missiles. Two people died — a security guard and a truck driver, another person — a watch sailor — was injured, he is in the hospital.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa regional administration, announced this.

Missile debris damaged warehouses, cargo vehicles and a civilian ship. Due to damage to the vessel, there was a liquid leak — the consequences are being eliminated.