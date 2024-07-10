At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 14 drones

At night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 drones.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of July 10, the Russian army launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the occupied Crimea, as well as 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation over Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 drones over Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne regions.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units were involved in the neutralization of air targets.

Rockets attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa. Thanks to electronic warfare, three Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three attack drones did not reach their targets.