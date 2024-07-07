Attack on Myrhorod airfield. Former Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat talked about Ukraineʼs losses

The former spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat spoke about the number of damaged and destroyed Ukrainian aircraft during the Russian attack on the Myrhorod airfield in the Poltava region on July 1.

He called the hit on Myrhorod "painful". According to him, as a result of the attack, Ukraine lost only one plane, which they tried to "save" and took "certain measures" for this purpose.

Several planes, which are called "idle coffins", were also damaged, the ex-spokesman of the Air Force notes. At the same time, the Russians claim the sight of seven planes.

Yurii Ignat also spoke about a new tactic of the Russians, who probably turn off navigation and guide the drone to the object inertially — by direction. Then they turn on the GPS over the object and give out the coordinates of the target online.

The Russians probably did the same in the case of the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone that guided missiles to the airfield in Myrhorod. According to Ignat, strikes on airfields have become more frequent because Ukrainian pilots are a threat to Russians.

"After all, all types of tactical aviation are adapted to Western high-precision weapons and inflict painful blows on the forward positions and rear of the enemy. The only problem is that the risk is great and there are few Western bombs. We need more," said the ex-spokesman of the Air Force.