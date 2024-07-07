Attack on Myrhorod airfield. Former Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat talked about Ukraineʼs losses

The former spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat spoke about the number of damaged and destroyed Ukrainian aircraft during the Russian attack on the Myrhorod airfield in the Poltava region on July 1.
He called the hit on Myrhorod "painful". According to him, as a result of the attack, Ukraine lost only one plane, which they tried to "save" and took "certain measures" for this purpose.
Several planes, which are called "idle coffins", were also damaged, the ex-spokesman of the Air Force notes. At the same time, the Russians claim the sight of seven planes.
Yurii Ignat also spoke about a new tactic of the Russians, who probably turn off navigation and guide the drone to the object inertially — by direction. Then they turn on the GPS over the object and give out the coordinates of the target online.
The Russians probably did the same in the case of the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone that guided missiles to the airfield in Myrhorod. According to Ignat, strikes on airfields have become more frequent because Ukrainian pilots are a threat to Russians.
"After all, all types of tactical aviation are adapted to Western high-precision weapons and inflict painful blows on the forward positions and rear of the enemy. The only problem is that the risk is great and there are few Western bombs. We need more," said the ex-spokesman of the Air Force.
- On Monday, July 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets and the damage of two more such aircraft at the Myrhorod airfield in the Poltava region and published a video of the Iskander-M missile strike.
- The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, said that "Ukrainian planes destroyed by enemy propaganda continue to successfully carry out combat missions" and already on July 1 they struck a devastating blow to an ammunition depot in Crimea. OSINT researchers believe that this attack was on warehouses near Cape Fiolent in the area of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were stored.
- On July 1, Yurii Ignat confirmed the attack on the Myrhorod airfield and "certain losses", but not at all as claimed by the Russian army. He noted that the airfields are under fire from the Russians every day, so the command and staff are making titanic efforts to preserve the equipment.
- A small number of media believe that the Russiansʼ frequent strikes on airfields are a practice of tactics to destroy F-16 fighters, which will soon arrive in the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Western partners.