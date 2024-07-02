The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reacted to the Russian attack on the Myrhorod airfield

On Monday, July 1, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the destruction of 5 Ukrainian Su-27 fighters and the damage of two more such aircraft at the Myrhorod airfield in the Poltava region and published a video of the Iskander-M missile strike.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said that "Ukrainian planes destroyed by enemy propaganda continue to successfully carry out combat missions" and on July 1 they inflicted a devastating blow on an ammunition depot in Crimea. This is the first official reaction of the Ukrainian side to the attack on Myrhorod.

Regarding the attack Oleschuk writes about: OSINT researchers believe that the attack was on warehouses near Cape Fiolent in the area of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were stored.

Former spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ignat confirmed on July 1 the strike on the Myrhorod airfield and "certain losses", but not at all as claimed by the Russian army. He noted that the airfields are under fire from the Russians every day, so the command and staff are making titanic efforts to preserve the equipment.

Ignat called on bloggers, media and Telegram channels to criticize the command less, calm emotions and treat defenders with respect.