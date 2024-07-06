Zelenskyi: Ukraine is working on a new maritime strategy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address that Ukraine is working on a new maritime strategy, which should soon be approved by the National Security and Defense Council.

"We are working on a new strategy for our state at sea — the Ukrainian maritime strategy. This strategy will soon be approved by the National Security Council — its points are currently being finalized. We clearly understand that the war has changed the balance of forces in our entire Black Sea region, and the Russian fleet will never dominate this water area again. We are consolidating our interests, taking into account Ukraineʼs new technological capabilities and our new relations with partners," the president said, but did not give details.