The police opened a case for an attack on a car of the territorial recruit center in Vorokhta

The police opened a criminal case for an attack on a car of the territorial recruit center (TRC) in Vorokhta (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

According to the investigation, a group of men "brazenly and rudely" violated public order. A conflict broke out between them and the military personnel of the Verkhovyna TRC, who were performing their official duties at that time. As a result, the 47-year-old soldier was injured, and the TRC car was damaged.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The police have already interviewed the victims, established the details of the conflict and recovered the damaged car. In connection with the attack on a military vehicle, the TCC initiated criminal proceedings under two articles — hooliganism and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces. The suspects face up to 8 years in prison.

The video, which was published on social networks, captured the moment of the conflict. Locals protested against the checkpoint at which the military TRC checks the documents of conscripts. People claimed that because of this, tourists are afraid to go to the resort.

During the quarrel, people blocked the road of a car driven by a man in military uniform, and began to beat the car with their feet and hands, and then pushed the car to the side of the road. The Ivano-Frankivsk TRC stated that the injured TRC soldier had previously been wounded at the front.