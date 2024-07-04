The government allowed the purchase of Ukrainian drones through “Prozorro”

The government adopted a resolution that allows the state to purchase Ukrainian-made drones through the closed functionality of “Prozorro”.

This was written by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the minister, manufacturers will have equal conditions of access to state contracts, and thanks to competition, the state will be able to purchase drones more profitably.

"For manufacturers, this is an opportunity to develop more actively, create jobs and scale production tenfold," Fedorov believes.

He added that all sensitive information will be closed to the general public.