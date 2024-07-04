The attempt on the prime minister of Slovakia Fico will be investigated as a terrorist act

Due to new evidence in the investigation of the attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico the prosecutorʼs office changed the qualification of the crime from "intentional murder" to "terrorism".
This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Slovakia Maros Žylinka.
"Based on the received evidence, the case will be further investigated as a particularly serious crime in the form of a terrorist attack," the prosecutor announced.
Regardless of the change in the qualification of the crime, the suspected attacker of Fico — Yuray Tsintuli — faces life imprisonment. Tsintuli have already reported on the change in the qualification of the crime.
- The attempt on Robert Fitso took place on May 15 in the town of Handlovi during a meeting with local residents. He was shot several times at close range by 71-year-old Yurai Tsintula. The man was arrested on the spot, and Fitso was rushed to the hospital by helicopter. The motive for the attack was disagreement with the prime ministerʼs policy, in particular, the refusal to help Ukraine. Tsintuli may face life imprisonment.
- Robert Fitso was discharged from the hospital on May 31. He will undergo further treatment and rehabilitation at home.