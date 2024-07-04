The attempt on the prime minister of Slovakia Fico will be investigated as a terrorist act

Due to new evidence in the investigation of the attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico the prosecutorʼs office changed the qualification of the crime from "intentional murder" to "terrorism".

This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Slovakia Maros Žylinka.

"Based on the received evidence, the case will be further investigated as a particularly serious crime in the form of a terrorist attack," the prosecutor announced.

Regardless of the change in the qualification of the crime, the suspected attacker of Fico — Yuray Tsintuli — faces life imprisonment. Tsintuli have already reported on the change in the qualification of the crime.