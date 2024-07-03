Reuters: NATO members agreed to allocate €40 billion in annual aid to Ukraine

NATO allies have agreed on a plan for annual financing of Ukraine in the amount of €40 billion.

This was reported to the Reuters agency by a Western European diplomat.

NATO leaders are expected to sign this commitment at a summit in Washington on July 9-11.

According to the plan, NATO will in the future take over the international coordination of arms supplies and training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, partially using the command structure of the Alliance with the attraction of funds from its common budget.

The headquarters for the coordination of aid to Ukraine will be located in Wiesbaden, in the south of Germany. There is already a US military base there.

The plan also provides that the Alliance will appoint a person responsible for long-term assistance to Ukraine. This will be a senior civilian official responsible for military modernization and non-military support needs, reporting both to NATO headquarters in Brussels and to the new command in Wiesbaden.

Appointing someone in charge could protect long-term aid — amid the strengthening of the right-wing forces in Europe and the growing possibility that former US President Donald Trump could return to the White House and reduce support for Ukraine.