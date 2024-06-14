NATO approved the operational plan for extended support to Ukraine, which was opposed by Hungary

Defense ministers of NATO member states approved an operational plan for expanding support to Ukraine, which includes more active participation of the Alliance in the delivery of weapons and training of Ukrainian troops.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, EuroNews and European Truth report.

According to the plan, NATO will in the future take over the international coordination of arms supplies and training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, partially using the command structure of the Alliance with the attraction of funds from its common budget. Stoltenberg expressed hope that the leaders of the member states will agree in Washington on the annual financing of military support to Ukraine at the level of about €40 billion.

The headquarters for the coordination of aid to Ukraine will be located in Wiesbaden, in the south of Germany. There is already a US military base there.

According to the DPA, the document was approved by a written procedure. Now the decision must be approved at the summit in Washington on July 9-11.