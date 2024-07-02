In France, candidates are withdrawing en masse from the elections to block the far-right radicals

In France, a growing number of candidates are withdrawing from the second round of parliamentary elections to avoid a split among voters who vote against Marine Le Penʼs far-right "National Union" and to avoid scattering votes.
Reuters and Associated Press (AP) write about it.
According to media estimates, more than 180 candidates have already confirmed that they will not participate in Sundayʼs second round of elections. Others have until 18:00 to make their choice.
The left-wing coalition said it would withdraw its candidates in constituencies where they came third in order to support other candidates opposed to the far-right.
President Emmanuel Macronʼs centrist alliance also said some of its candidates would withdraw their candidacies before the second round to try to block the National Union.
As the AP points out, this tactic has worked in the past, when Le Penʼs party and its predecessor, the National Front, were considered by many to be political outcasts. However, Le Pen now has broad and deep support across the country.
- Macron dissolved the countryʼs parliament due to the triumphant victory of the right-wing radical party "National Unity" in the elections to the European Parliament (gained 31.5%). Macronʼs party got half as many votes (15.2%), because of which the far-right demanded the dissolution of the National Assembly.
- Later, Macron declared that he would not resign "regardless of the results" of the parliamentary elections.
- On June 30, the first round of parliamentary elections was held in France, and the victory was won by the "National Union" and their allies.