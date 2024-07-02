In France, candidates are withdrawing en masse from the elections to block the far-right radicals

In France, a growing number of candidates are withdrawing from the second round of parliamentary elections to avoid a split among voters who vote against Marine Le Penʼs far-right "National Union" and to avoid scattering votes.

Reuters and Associated Press (AP) write about it.

According to media estimates, more than 180 candidates have already confirmed that they will not participate in Sundayʼs second round of elections. Others have until 18:00 to make their choice.

The left-wing coalition said it would withdraw its candidates in constituencies where they came third in order to support other candidates opposed to the far-right.

President Emmanuel Macronʼs centrist alliance also said some of its candidates would withdraw their candidacies before the second round to try to block the National Union.

As the AP points out, this tactic has worked in the past, when Le Penʼs party and its predecessor, the National Front, were considered by many to be political outcasts. However, Le Pen now has broad and deep support across the country.