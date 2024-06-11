Emmanuel Macron said he will not resign “whatever the results” of the parliamentary elections in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not resign "regardless of the results" of the countryʼs upcoming parliamentary elections.

He stated this in an interview with Le Figaro.

On Sunday, June 9, Macron informed that he was dissolving parliament (the National Assembly) and calling early parliamentary elections. All because of the triumphant victory of Marine Le Penʼs right-wing radical party "National Unity" in the elections to the European Parliament (she won 31.5% of the votes). Macronʼs party won half as many votes — 15.2%, due to which the far-right demanded the dissolution of the National Assembly. The elections are scheduled for June 30 and July 7.

Macron was asked if he would be willing to give up the presidency if the National Union wins the parliamentary elections and demands his resignation.

"The National Union is not writing the Constitution, and it is not in its spirit. The place of the institutions is clear, as well as the place of the president, regardless of the result," he replied.

At the same time, this morning the Europe 1 radio station, with reference to the presidentʼs entourage, wrote that Macron is considering the possibility of resigning against the backdrop of his appointment of elections to the National Assembly.

Instead, a little later in the interview, Macron said that he would take a direct part in the election campaign. He warned against assumptions that the result of the "National Union" in the elections to the European Parliament will be repeated in the parliamentary elections, since a different voting system is in effect.

Macron will start the election campaign with a press conference in a Paris hotel. It was supposed to take place today, but the president postponed it to tomorrow.