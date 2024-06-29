In Dnipro, two people who were considered missing after a missile strike contacted

In Dnipro, two people who were considered missing after a rocket hit a high-rise building got in touch. It turned out that mother and son were not at home at the time of the tragedy.
The fate of several more people remains unknown, Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said.
"Two residents of the Dnipro high-rise building, mutilated during yesterdayʼs attack, got in touch. This is mother and son. Fortunately, everything is fine with them," said Lysak.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway at the site — emergency workers are dismantling the floor coverings of the destroyed floors.
- On June 28, during an air raid, the Russians hit an apartment building in Dnipro with a rocket. Apartments from the 8th to the 11th floors were destroyed in one of the entrances. As of the morning of June 29 , it is known about one dead person and 12 wounded.