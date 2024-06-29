In Dnipro, two people who were considered missing after a missile strike contacted

In Dnipro, two people who were considered missing after a rocket hit a high-rise building got in touch. It turned out that mother and son were not at home at the time of the tragedy.

The fate of several more people remains unknown, Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said.

"Two residents of the Dnipro high-rise building, mutilated during yesterdayʼs attack, got in touch. This is mother and son. Fortunately, everything is fine with them," said Lysak.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway at the site — emergency workers are dismantling the floor coverings of the destroyed floors.