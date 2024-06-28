In the Kharkiv region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded

The Defense Council of the Kharkiv region expanded the zone of forced evacuation of families with children from the Izyum, Bohodukhiv, Kupyansk, and Chuhuiv districts of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

In the Izyum district, this applies to the villages of Zahryzove, Maliivka, Shyikivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, where 12 children from seven families live.

13 children and their families are planned to be forcibly evacuated from the villages of Oleksandrivka and Skorika in the Bohoduhiv district.

In the Kupyan district, the forced evacuation concerns 20 children and their families from the villages of Monachynivka and Doroshivka of the Kindrasivska hromada.

112 children and their parents are being evacuated from Chuhuiv district from more than ten settlements of Vovchansk community: Bilokolodyazke, Yurchenkivske, Novooleksandrivske, Ivanivske, Buhaivske of the Vovchansk community.

According to Synyehubov, the evacuation routes have already been determined, and the places of temporary residence of people have been booked.

Forced evacuation will be carried out due to increased Russian shelling.