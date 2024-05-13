Forced evacuation of orphaned children from border communities was announced in Kharkiv region

Forced evacuation of orphans and children deprived of parental care was announced in the border communities of Bogodukhiv, Kupʼyan and Izyum districts of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov. The decision was made at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council.

A total of 113 orphans and children deprived of parental care remained in the border communities. Only 9 children with their guardians from the Vovchan community left voluntarily.

The meeting also discussed the situation at the front, in particular in the Vovchan region, and mobilization. Synegubov emphasized that the dynamics of indicators are being maintained in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Battles for Vovchansk are currently underway. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Liptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that Russian troops captured Ukrainian civilians during the offensive in the Vovchan community. Local residents were placed in a basement on May 11, and some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers on May 13. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war